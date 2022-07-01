UFC 276 Live Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 276 pay-per-view fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas officially weighed in on Friday.

UFC 276 is headlined by two world title bouts. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the main event against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces former titleholder Max Holloway in a trilogy bout.

UFC 276 Official Weigh-in Video

UFC 276 Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya () vs. Jared Cannonier () – for middleweight title

Alexander Volkanovski () vs. Max Holloway () – for featherweight title

Alex Pereira () vs. Sean Strickland ()

Bryan Barberena () vs. Robbie Lawler ()

Pedro Munhoz () vs. Sean O’Malley ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Riddell () vs. Jailin Turner ()

Donald Cerrone vs. Jim Miller ()

Ian Garry () vs. Gabe Green ()

Dricus Du Plessis () vs. Brad Tavares ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)