UFC 276 Live Results: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

UFC 276 live results begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 2, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC 276 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 276 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC 276 fight card is topped by a championship double bill. The middleweight title headlines the card with a featherweight title fight as the co-headliner.

How to Watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

UFC 276 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 276 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+, ESPN and ABC

and ABC UFC 276 early prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 276 Live Results

UFC 276 Live Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC 276 takes place on Saturday, July 2, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC 276 fight card is topped by two championship bouts.

UFC 276 main event: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

The UFC 276 main event sees middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (22-1) put his belt on the line for the fifth time, as he faces top contender Jared Cannonier (15-5). Adesanya’s only career loss was a failed attempt to capture the 205-pound title, while Cannonier’s sole middleweight loss was to former champion Robert Whittaker.

UFC 276 co-main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) will face the man he took the belt from for the third time when he squares off with Max Holloway (23-6) in the UFC 276 co-headliner. Volkanovski took the belt from Holloway in late 2019, then defended against him in an immediate rematch. Both fights went the distance and Holloway has remained unbeatable in the featherweight division, which set up their trilogy fight.

UFC 276 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC 276 Results – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event – Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Jared Cannonier Co-Main Event – Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Max Holloway Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 276 Results – Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ABC)

Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green

Welterweight: Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

UFC 276 Results – Early Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. André Muniz

Women’s Flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Women’s Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

