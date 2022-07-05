HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 276 judges scored Sean O’Malley losing the first round, O’Malley calls them ‘stupid’

July 5, 2022
The UFC 276 main card bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz ended in the second round due to an accidental eye poke. Munhoz was unable after being poked in his eye.

Munhoz was O’Malley first Top 10 ranked opponent, and two of the judges scored Munhoz willing the first round. Judge Mike Bell and Doug Crosby scored the first from for Munhoz while Sal D’Amato scored the round for O’Malley.

Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz Official UFC 276 Scorecard

During the event’s post-fight press conference, O’Malley criticized the judges who scored the opening round for Munhoz, calling them ‘stupid.’

“Have those judges kick and and I’ll check their kick and they’ll go, oh, that hurt. That’s a strike for me. That hurt Pedro. Every time he would kick me and I’d check it, that hurt him. For those judges to say that’s a score for him, they’re stupid,” O’Malley said. “They’re completely stupid. Literally, just stupid.”

“Were they watching? I didn’t get hit. How could you score that for (him). That makes zero sense.”

Sean O’Malley UFC 276 Post-fight Press Conference Video

