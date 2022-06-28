HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 276 Embedded, Episode 1: Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski get punked

On the first episode of UFC 276 Embedded, Champ Israel Adesanya shoots hoops and gets pranked. Champion Alexander Volkanovski and rival Max Holloway both question their travel plans. Sean O’Malley uses breath to stay focused. The Anzac athletes hit the PI.

UFC 276 takes place on Saturday, July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Middleweight champion Adesanya headlines the fight card against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Volkanovski and former titleholder Holloway meet in a trilogy bout.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

