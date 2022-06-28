HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 276 Countdown Video: Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

June 28, 2022
UFC 276 Countdown previews the featured main card matchup between bantamweights Pedro Munhoz and Sean O’Malley. See these athletes train and prepare for their bouts.

UFC 276 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two world title bouts. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the main event against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces former titleholder Max Holloway in a trilogy bout.

UFC 276 Embedded, Episode 1: Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski get punked

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

