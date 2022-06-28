UFC 276 Countdown Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC 276 Countdown previews the middleweight title fight main event between reigning champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Jared Cannonier. See these athletes train and prepare for their bouts.

UFC 276 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two world title bouts. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces former titleholder Max Holloway in a trilogy bout.

UFC 276 Countdown Video: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 276 Countdown Video: Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley