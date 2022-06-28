UFC 276 Countdown Video: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3

UFC 276 Countdown previews the featherweight trilogy co-main event bout between current champion Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. See these athletes train and prepare for their bouts.

UFC 276 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two world title bouts. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the main event against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier.

