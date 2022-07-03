UFC 276 Bonuses: Alex Pereira earns an extra $50k for knocking out Sean Strickland

Following Saturday’s UFC 276 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC officials announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses.

Alex Pereira, Bryan Barberena, Robbie Lawler, Jalin Turner, Julija Stoliarenko banked the bonuses for their performances in front of a sold out crowd of 19,649 spectators.

Fight Of The Night: Bryan Barberena vs Robbie Lawler

At the UFC 276 press conference Bryan Barberena told the crowd that despite a stacked card, his welterweight bout with Robbie Lawler would be Fight of the Night. “Bam Bam” was dead on.

For as long as it lasted, these two delivered a non-stop brawl in a phonebooth. Lawler found success early and often, landing huge shorts that caused significant damage to Barberena. But no matter what he hit Barberena with, he couldn’t drop the diamond chinned farmer. Barberena turned on the heat in the second, connecting with massive elbows that put Lawler on skates. Barberena kept the pace as the round neared and end and was able to put Lawler out on his feet. It was one of those fights that was a scrap from the first second to last.

Performance Of The Night: Alex Pereira

In his toughest test to date, jumping from unranked opponents to the UFC middleweight division’s No. 4 contender Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira passed with flying colors. With only 40 total strikes landed between the two fighters’, it didn’t take long for “Poatan” to land the fight ending strike.2 minutes and 36 seconds into the first round, Pereira landed his patented left hook, followed by two straight right hands that connected flush as Strickland was falling to the canvas.

Pereira’s win was as decisive as he could’ve hoped and shows UFC fans that his technique and power from his kickboxing career translates well to MMA. Earning his second Performance of the Night in only three UFC fights, Pereira has become one of the division’s most entertaining up-and-comers.

Israel Adesanya decisions Jared Cannonier in UFC 276 main event

Performance Of The Night: Jalin Turner

Jalin Turner expected Brad Riddell to try and turn their lightweight bout into one of his trademark wars. But it would only take “The Tarantula” 45 seconds to put an end to that theory. Turner used his crisp striking to hurt Riddell early before jumping on a guillotine choke that Riddell never saw coming.

It was Turner’s fifth victory by finish in a row and likely earned him a spot in the lightweight top 15. It was a perfect performance and showed that Turner is absolutely ready to tangle with the top tier fighters at 155 pounds.

Performance Of The Night: Julija Stoliarenko

UFC 276 couldn’t have started off with a more exhilarating performance from Julija Stoliarenko, who earned an armbar finish 42 seconds into the opening round. Her submission marked the second fastest in the women’s bantamweight division.

Facing Jessica-Rose Clark, Stoliarenko faced adversity despite how little time the fight lasted. Clark landed a flush right hand that stumbled Stoliarenko momentarily. Once she recovered, Stoliarenko immediately took Clark to the mat and locked in the finish. Riding a three-fight losing streak heading into this bout, a Performance of the Night was exactly what Stoliarenko needed to get her career back on track.

UFC 276 Fighter Bonuses