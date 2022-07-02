UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier Cold Open Video

Ron Perlman narrates the UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier cold open featuring an action packed card lead by a battle in the middleweight division between current champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Jared Cannonier, plus a must-see trilogy title bout in the co-main event with featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski looking to come out victorious over former featherweight king Max Holloway once again.

UFC 276 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)