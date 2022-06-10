UFC 275 Weigh-in Results: All fighters officially made weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 275 pay-per-view fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Singapore.

UFC 275 is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira puts his title on the line against Jiří Procházka. Both men officially weighed in at 205 pounds.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces Taila Santos. Santos weighed in at 125 pounds while the champion tipped the scales at 124.5 pounds.

The fight card also features a rematch between former UFC women’s strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili. Both women’s weighed in at 116 pounds.

UFC 275 Official Weigh-in Results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jiri Prochazka (205)

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Taila Santos (125)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (116) vs. Zhang Weili (116)

Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Jake Matthews (170.5)

Jack Della Maddalena (170.5) vs. Ramazan Emeev (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Seungwoo Choi (146) vs. Josh Culibao (146)

Steve Garcia (155.5) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (155.5)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

Danaa Batgerel (135) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (136)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)