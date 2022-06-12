UFC 275 Scorecard: Glover Teixeira was winning heading into final round

Jiri Prochazka submitted Glover Teixeira in the UFC 275 main event on Saturday with just 28 seconds remaining in the championship bout.

The back-and-forth battle earned Fight of the Night honors and was one of the best championship fights in the promotion’s history. Late in the final round, previously No. 2 ranked Prochazka applied a rear-naked choke that forced Teixeira to tap out. Up to that point, Teixeira was winning the round.

Not only was Teixeira winning round 5, he was up on two of the judges scorecards heading into the frame.

UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka Official Scorecard