UFC 275 Post-fight Press Conference Video

June 12, 2022
Following Saturday’s UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium, the big winners and marquee names fielded questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

Newly crowned light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka discusses his submission win over Glover Teixeira. Zhang Weili talks about her knockout win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk and facing champion Carla Esparza next.

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko reflects on her split decision win over Taila Santos while former strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk discusses her decision to retire from fighting.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

