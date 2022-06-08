UFC 275 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

UFC 275 live results begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, June 11, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. Click on the fight below in the UFC 275 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 275 results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC 275 fight card is topped by a championship doubleheader. The men’s light heavyweight and women’s flyweight titles are on the line in the UFC’s first event in Singapore since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schedule for UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka start times

UFC 275 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Pay-Per-View UFC 275 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

and ESPN UFC 275 early prelims start time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 275 live results

The UFC 275 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC 275 Live Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka takes place on Saturday, June 11, at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The UFC 275 fight card is co-headlined by a men’s light heavyweight title bout and a women’s flyweight championship fight.

UFC 275 main event: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

At 42 years of age, Teixeira (33-7) is the oldest first-time champion in UFC history. He earned that distinction by submitting Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October of 2021. Currently on a six-fight winning streak, Teixeira puts his belt on the line for the first time when he squares off with Prochazka in Singapore.

Prochazka (28-3-1) is just 29 years old, but is a former Rizin light heavyweight champion. He has only fought twice in the Octagon, but earned his title shot with back-to-back knockouts of top-ranked 205-pound fighters Volken Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes. In 32 fights, he has had just two bouts go the distance with 25 of his 28 victories coming by way of knockout.

UFC 275 co-main event: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

Shevchenko (22-3) is one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. Though she stumbled twice against Amanda Nunes at bantamweight, he run at flyweight is unblemished. She has never lost a 125-pound bout, including all eight of her flyweight trips to the Octagon. She won the flyweight title by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk and has defended the belt six times.

Her opponent, Santos (19-1), has stumbled only once, losing via split decision in her first UFC bout. She has since won four consecutive bouts and sits at No. 4 in the flyweight rankings. As she is for most opponents, Shevchenko marks the toughest test to date for Santos.

UFC 275 feature bout: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk could be a headliner on almost any UFC card, fight night or pay-per-view. Instead, it serves as a UFC 275 main card feature bout in Singapore.

Zhang (21-3) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) are both former UFC strawweight champions who have run into a 115-pound stumbling block named Rose Namajunas. Each of these women has lost to her twice. They have also fought each other before with Zhang winning via a split decision.

That was more than two years ago in early March of 2020, which is the last time that Jedrzejczyk fought. With both women trying to get back on the winning track and into the title picture, this is one of the most pivotal non-title fights in recent memory.

UFC 275 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC 275 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka

UFC 275 Results – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event – Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka

Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Taila Santos

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Taila Santos Women’s Strawweight: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin vs. Manel Kape

Welterweight: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

UFC 275 Results – Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Middleweight: Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen

Featherweight: Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Lightweight: Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. André Fialho

UFC 275 Results – Early Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Bantamweight: Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

Women’s Strawweight: Liang Na vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez

Women’s Featherweight: Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards

