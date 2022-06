UFC 275 highlights & recap: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Watch the UFC 275 highlights video and recap from the light heavyweight title fight between champion Glover Teixeira and challenger Jiri Prochazka. The bout served as the UFC 275 main event on Saturday, June 11 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

