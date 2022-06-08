UFC 275 Embedded, Episode 2: Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s lost luggage arrive in Singapore

On the second episode of UFC 275 Embedded, Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets settled and loans her coach to champ Glover Teixeira. Zhang Weili benefits from training in Thailand. Jiri Prochazka sweats after his long flight. UFC 275 is on Saturday, June 11.

UFC 275 is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira puts his title on the line against Jiří Procházka. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces Taila Santos.

UFC 275 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘I’m more than ready’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)