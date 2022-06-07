UFC 275 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘I’m more than ready’

Champ Valentina Shevchenko gets settled and sight-sees in Singapore. Joanna Jedrzejczyk weathers travel woes. Champ Glover Teixeira and challenger Jiri Prochazka adjust to the time and date difference. UFC 275 is on Saturday, June 11.

UFC 275 is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira puts his title on the line against Jiří Procházka. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces Taila Santos.

UFC 275 Countdown: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

(Video Courtesy of UFC)