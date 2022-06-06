UFC 275 Countdown: Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2

UFC 275 Countdown previews the strawweight main card rematch between former champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. See these athletes train and prepare for their bouts on Saturday, June 11.

UFC 275 is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira puts his title on the line against Jiří Procházka. In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces Taila Santos.

