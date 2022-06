UFC 275 Countdown: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

UFC 275 Countdown previews the flyweight title fight co-main event between current champion Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos. See these athletes train and prepare for their bouts on Saturday, June 11.

UFC 275 is headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Glover Teixeira and Jiří Procházka.

UFC 275 Countdown: Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2

(Video Courtesy of UFC)