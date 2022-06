UFC 275 Countdown: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiří Procházka

UFC 275 Countdown previews the light heavyweight title fight main event between current champion Glover Teixeira and the challenger Jiri Prochazka. See these athletes train and prepare for their bouts on Saturday, June 11.

UFC 275 features a second title bout in the co-main event. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces Taila Santos.

UFC 275 Countdown: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos

(Video Courtesy of UFC)