UFC 275 Bonuses: Seven fighters bank an extra $50,000

Following Saturday’s UFC 275 pay-per-view event in Singapore, UFC officials announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses. Seven fighters were awarded an extra $50,000.

Fight Of The Night: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka

The UFC 275 main event bout between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka lived up to all the hype, as both men laid it on the line for nearly all 25 minutes. The back and forth affair featured just about everything a fan of mixed martial arts could hope for. There was wrestling, submission attempts, striking, ground and pound, and intense moments.

In the end, it was Czech Republic’s Prochazka that sunk in a rear naked choke with under a minute remaining and forced Teixeira to tap. It was Prochazka’s crowning moment and it was well-earned. What a fight and what a way to become the champion of the world.

Performance Of The Night: Zhang Weili

Zhang Weili‘s put a exclamation point on her two-fight series with Joanna Jedrzejczyk, knocking her out in stunning fashion. The knockout happened in the second, when Weili avoiding a strike from Jedrzejczyk and followed up her defensive maneuver with a spinning backfist that Jedrzejczyk never saw coming. Jedrzejczyk fell the to canvas and that was all she wrote.

Performance Of The Night: Jake Matthews

“The Celtic Kid” got it done in a big way at UFC 275, knocking Andre Fialho out in a welterweight firefight. Matthews let the hands fly and connected with power shots on multiple occasions that helped him wear Fialho out. That’s when he landed a couple huge punches in succession and put Fialho out. It was a great performance and showcased that he’s still adding to his game.

Performance Of The Night: Jack Della Maddalena

The sophomore UFC performance from Jack Della Maddalena was just as impressive as the first. Maddalena picked his shots carefully in the first minute of the bout, hitting veteran Ramazan Emeev with a huge body shot that sent him crumbling to the floor. Jack Della Maddalena is the real deal folks.

Performance Of The Night: Maheshate

Getting a stunning KO win in your UFC debut is the right way to introduce yourself to UFC fans worldwide. That’s exactly what Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Maheshate did at UFC 275. He landed a picture perfect punch that turned off the lights for opponent Steve Garcia. Welcome to the show.

Performance Of The Night: Silvana Gomez Juarez

Silvana Gomez Juarez halted her two-fight skid with an astounding KO of Liang Na at UFC 275. Juarez landed a beautiful combo that sent Na reeling and Juarez followed up quickly before Na could recover. Juarez put together the finishing touches with a few extra punches and got back into the win column in style.