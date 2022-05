UFC 274 Weigh-in Video: Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former titleholder Carla Esparza officially weighed in on Friday for the UFC 274 co-main event rematch. Both ladies tipped the scales at an even 115 pounds.

Esparza defeated Namajunas in their first fight to become the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion in December 2014. Namajunas looks to retain her title and avenge the previous loss.

