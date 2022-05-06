UFC 274 Weigh-in Video: Charles Oliveira misses weight, stripped of lightweight title

Charles Oliveira was supposed to defend the lightweight title in the UFC 274 main event on Saturday, but after missing weight was stripped of the belt.

No. 1 contender Justin Gaethje tipped the scales at 155 pounds but Oliveira came in a half pound heavy. He was given an extra hour to shed the weight but was unsuccessful. The lightweight title is now vacant. The fight with Gaethje will go on, but only Gaethje is eligible to win the championship.

UFC 274 Weigh-in Video: Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

UFC 274 Weigh-in Video: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson