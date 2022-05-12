UFC 274 Slow Motion Video Highlights

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 12, 2022
NoNo Comments

Watch in slow motion some of the most exciting moments and exchanges from UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje plus Namajunas vs Esparza 2 in this edition of ‘Fight Motion.’

UFC 274 took place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., and featured two world title bouts. In the main event, Charles Oliveira was stripped of his title after missing weight but defeated Justin Gaethje in the first round.

In the co-main event, Carla Esparza defeated Rose Namajunas for the second time to capture the women’s strawweight championship.

(Courtesy of UFC)

