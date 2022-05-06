UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Press Conference Face-offs Video

Following Thursday’s UFC 274 Pre-fight Press Conference, the participants faced off with their opponents.

UFC 274 takes place on Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. and features two world title bouts. In the fight card’s main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line against No. 1 contender Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas faces former titleholder Carla Esparza in a rematch.

Also on the fight card, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson meets Michael Chandler in a fight where both men need a win.

UFC 274 Pre-fight Press Conference Video

