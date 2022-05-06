HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Press Conference Face-offs Video

featuredUFC 274 Pre-fight Press Conference Video

Conor McGregor with belt over Tony Ferguson

featuredConor McGregor warns Tony Ferguson not to ‘burn bridges’ after UFC 274 rant

Justin Gaethje Nate Diaz

featuredJustin Gaethje went off on Nate Diaz during his UFC 274 media day appearance

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Press Conference Face-offs Video

May 5, 2022
NoNo Comments

Following Thursday’s UFC 274 Pre-fight Press Conference, the participants faced off with their opponents.

UFC 274 takes place on Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. and features two world title bouts. In the fight card’s main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line against No. 1 contender Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas faces former titleholder Carla Esparza in a rematch.

Also on the fight card, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson meets Michael Chandler in a fight where both men need a win.

UFC 274 Pre-fight Press Conference Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 273 Fight of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA