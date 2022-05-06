UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Live Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view event will officially weigh-in on Friday in Phoenix. The first fighter is expected to step on the scales at Noon ET.

UFC 274 takes place on Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. and features two world title bouts. In the fight card’s main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line against No. 1 contender Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas faces former titleholder Carla Esparza in a rematch.

Also on the fight card, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson meets Michael Chandlerin a fight where both men need a win.

UFC 274 Live Weigh-in Video Stream

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Official Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira () vs. Justin Gaethje ()

Rose Namajunas () vs. Carla Esparza ()

Michael Chandler () vs. Tony Ferguson ()

Mauricio Rua () vs. Ovince Saint Preux ()

Donald Cerrone () vs. Joe Lauzon ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Randy Brown () vs. Khaos Williams ()

Macy Chiasson () vs. Norma Dumont ()

Brandon Royval () vs. Matt Schnell ()

Blagoy Ivanov () vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima ()

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)