UFC 274 Official Scorecard: Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

May 8, 2022
NoNo Comments

Carla Esparza became a two-time women’s strawweight champion on Saturday by defeated Rose Namajunas by split decision in the UFC 274 co-main event.

Esparza became the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion by defeating Namajunas at The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale in December 2014. Eight years ago, Esparza finished Namajunas via submission. On Saturday, she squeaked out the win via split decision.

Have a look at the official scorecard below. How did you score the fight?

UFC 274: Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza Official Scorecard

