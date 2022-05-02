UFC 274 live results: Oliveira vs. Gaethje and Namajunas vs. Esparza

UFC 274 live results begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 30, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Click on the fight below in the UFC 274 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC 274 fight card is topped by a championship doubleheader. The UFC lightweight championship and the women’s strawweight title are both on the line.

Schedule for UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje start times

UFC 274 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Pay-Per-View UFC 274 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

ESPN+ and ESPN UFC 274 early prelims start time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC 274 live results

The UFC 274 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC 274 Live Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, May 7, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The UFC 274 fight card is topped by a championship doubleheader. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his belt on the line opposite No. 1 ranked Justin Gaethje. UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defends her title against No. 2 ranked Carla Esparza in the UFC 274 co-main event.

UFC 274 main event: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Oliveira (32-8, 1NC) won the belt after former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired. He is currently on a 10-fight winning streak that includes wins over the likes of Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirier. Gaethje (23-3) has won five of his last six bouts with the lone loss being to Nurmagomedov. He also has wins over Ferguson and Chandler.

UFC 274 co-main event: Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Namajunas (11-4) first won the strawweight title by defeating longtime champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. After losing the belt to Jessica Andrade, she avenged that loss and then took the belt back from Zhang Weili. She also defended the belt against the UFC’s first Chinese champion. Esparza (18-6) was the UFC’s first strawweight champion, having defeated Namajunas in 2014 following a stint on The Ultimate Fighter. She is currently on a five-fight winning streak that put her in a position to rematch Namajunas and see if she can win the belt again.

UFC 274 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC 274 live results: Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje & Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza

UFC 274 Results – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event – Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira (c) vs. Justin Gaethje Co-Main Event – Strawweight Championship: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Carla Esparza

Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Carla Esparza Lightweight: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Light Heavyweight: Maurício “Shogun” Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Lightweight: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

UFC 274 Results – Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Welterweight: André Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Women’s Featherweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

UFC 274 Results – Early Preliminary Card (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Welterweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Women’s Flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Flyweight: Kleidison Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Women’s Strawweight: Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez

Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

