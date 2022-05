UFC 274 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘The fans are everything to me’

On episode 2 of UFC 274 Embedded, Justin Gaethje checks in to his home away from home then hits the links. Michael Chandler wraps up camp with Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman. Carla Esparza plans to reclaim the belt. Champ Rose Namajunas heads to Phoenix. UFC 274 is on Saturday, May 7.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

