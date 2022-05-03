UFC 274 Countdown Video: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

UFC 274 Countdown previews the lightweight matchup between Michael Chandler and former interim champ Tony Ferguson.

UFC 274 takes place on Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. and features two world title bouts. In the fight card’s main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line against No. 1 contender Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas faces former titleholder Carla Esparza in a rematch.

Photo emerges of Colby Covington’s broken tooth from alleged Jorge Masvidal attack

(Video Courtesy of UFC)