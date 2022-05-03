UFC 274 Countdown Video: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 3, 2022


UFC 274 Countdown previews the lightweight matchup between Michael Chandler and former interim champ Tony Ferguson.

UFC 274 takes place on Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. and features two world title bouts. In the fight card’s main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line against No. 1 contender Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas faces former titleholder Carla Esparza in a rematch.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

