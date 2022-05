UFC 274 Countdown Video: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 274 Countdown previews lightweight champion Charles Oliveira as he prepares for the hard-hitting matchup of Justin Gaethje in the main event. See these athletes train and prepare for their bouts on Saturday, May 7.

