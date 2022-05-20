UFC 274 Commentator Booth Reactions | Video

See the live reactions from the UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje commentary team of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Danial Cormier earlier this month.

UFC 274 took place on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Charles Oliveira was stripped of his title after missing weight, but finished top contender Justin Gaethje in the fight card’s main event. The women’s stawwegiht title changed hands in the co-main event when Carla Esparza defeated Rose Namajunas to become a two-time women’s 115-pound champion.

Check out the commentator reactions to the fights.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)