UFC 274 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje have intense face-off

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view event participated in the Ceremonial Weigh-ins on Friday in Phoenix.

Charles Oliveira was supposed to defend the lightweight title in the UFC 274 main event against Justin Gaethje, but after missing weight was stripped of the belt. Only Gaethje is eligible to win the vacant title. If Oliveira wins, he becomes the No. 1 contender but the championship will remain vacant.

In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas faces former titleholder Carla Esparza in a rematch.

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

