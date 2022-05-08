The fight started out slow, both fighters measured and respected each other. The champion, Rose Namajunas, was feeling out the woman she already lost to once and the challenger, Carla Esparza, respected the champion Namajunas had become. Unfortunately, it didn’t ever get better.

After five full, absolutely lackluster rounds, the judges gave the fight to Esparza who dethroned Namajunas via split decision (48-47, 49-46, 48-47).

Unfortunately, that wasn’t what the fans wanted and the round was smothered in boos. Even the commentary team commented on how bad the first round was.

The second round was much like the first with many 10 seconds of action in a five-minute round. Again, the crowd and the commentary showed their displeasure.

The third round was almost identical to the first two but Esparza secured a very brief takedown. It was going to be incredibly hard to score this fight with nothing done.

Into the fourth and there’s talk of this being the most boring fight in UFC history, forget title fight.

Then finally, some action … another brief takedown and then snoozefest again.

Fifth and final round and we still had no clue who the winner would be, with very little to score.

This is the second time the pair have faced off in the Octagon. The first time, eight years ago Esparza defeated Namajunas to become the inaugural champion at The Ultimate Fighter 20 finale on December 12, 2014.