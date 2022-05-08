UFC 274 Bonuses: Michael Chandler cashes in on front-kick knockout of Tony Ferguson

UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the performance-based fighter bonuses following Saturday’s UFC 274 during the event’s post-fight press conference. Brandon Royval, Matt Schnell, Michael Chandler, and Andre Fialho each banked an extra $50,000.

Fight Of The Night: Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell

A fight involving Brandon Royval is nearly always a barnburner, and his matchup against perennial top-10 contender Matt Schnell fell right in line with the rest for as long as it lasted. Schnell dropped Royval with a right hand early, but par for the course, Royval recovered and escaped a submission attempt to snatch up his own guillotine that ended the fight a little more than two minutes into the affair.

Schnell tapped, and Royval called for a fight with a title contender.

Performance Of The Night: Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler continues to deliver fireworks, this time turning in one of the most stunning knockouts of the year with a front kick that put Tony Ferguson to sleep in the second round.

The fight wasn’t without adversity for Chandler. Ferguson looked in his best form since his losing skid began, and he dropped “Iron” with a left hand. Chandler recovered and stemmed the momentum with a big-time double-leg takedown. Early in the second round, Chandler followed Ferguson as he circled and fired a front kick that looked like an NFL punter to Ferguson’s chin. It was the ninth front-kick knockout in UFC history and perhaps the most devastating.

Charles Oliveira scores first-round stoppage over Justin Gaethje in UFC 274 main event

Performance Of The Night: Andre Fialho

In his third fight of 2022, Andre Fialho produced a clean knockout over Cameran VanCamp in the first round of their fight.

After Fiahlo got stung early, he recovered to line up a check hook that caught the reckless VanCamp and folded him midway through the first round. Fialho immediately called for another fight this year – which would be his fourth – requesting a spot on the Singapore-located UFC 275.