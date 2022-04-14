UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie slow motion video highlights

Check out the slow motion highlights from UFC 273 which took place on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

In the fight card’s main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski dominated ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling narrowly defeated former titleholder Petr Yan by split decision.

(Video courtesy of UFC)