UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie slow motion video highlights

April 14, 2022
Check out the slow motion highlights from UFC 273 which took place on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

In the fight card’s main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski dominated ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling narrowly defeated former titleholder Petr Yan by split decision.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

