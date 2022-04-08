UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Live Weigh-in Results and Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 273 fight card in Jacksonville, Fla., will officially weigh in on Friday morning.

UFC 273 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and features two championship bouts. In the fight card’s main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim champion Petr Yan rematch in a title unification bout in the fight card’s co-main event.

The fight card also features a welterweight match between No. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns and undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC 273 Live Weigh-in Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 273 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card:

Alexander Volkanovski () vs. Chan Sung Jung ()

Aljamain Sterling () vs. Petr Yan ()

Gilbert Burns () vs. Khamzat Chimaev ()

Mackenzie Dern () vs. Tecia Torres ()

Vinc Pichel () vs. Mark Madsen ()

Preliminary Card:

Ian Garry () vs. Darian Weeks ()

Jairzinho Rozenstruik () vs. Marcin Tybura ()

Aspen Ladd () vs. Raquel Pennington ()

Mickey Gall () vs. Mike Malott ()

Early Preliminary Card:

Aleksei Oleinik () vs. Jared Vanderaa ()

Anthony Hernandez () vs. Josh Fremd ()

Piera Rodriguez () vs. Kay Hansen ()

Julio Arce () vs. Daniel Santos ()

