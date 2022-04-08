UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 273 fight card in Jacksonville, Fla., participated in the ceremonial weigh-in Friday afternoon.

UFC 273 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and features two championship bouts. In the fight card’s main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim champion Petr Yan rematch in a title unification bout in the fight card’s co-main event.

The fight card also features a welterweight match between No. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns and undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)