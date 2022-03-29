UFC 273 live results: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie

UFC 273 live results begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 9, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Click on the fight below in the UFC 273 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC 273 fight card features a championship doubleheader. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends against Chan Sung Jung (aka the Korean Zombie) in the main event, while the co-headliner pits bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling against interim titleholder Petr Yan.

Schedule for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie start times

UFC 273 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Pay-Per-View UFC 273 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

ESPN+ and ESPN UFC 273 early prelims start time: 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 273 live results

The UFC 273 results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie takes place on Saturday, April 9, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski tops the fight card with his title defense opposite No. 4 ranked Chan Sung Jung (aka the Korean Zombie).

In the UFC 273 co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling looks to prove his worthiness as champion by defeating the man he took the belt from, interim titleholder Petr Yan. Sterling won the belt in their first meeting when Yan was disqualified for using an illegal knee strike.

UFC 273 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC 273 live results: Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie

UFC 273 Results – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event – Featherweight Title: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Chan Sung Jung

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Chan Sung Jung Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Title: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Petr Yan (ic)

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Petr Yan (ic) Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Women’s Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov

UFC 273 Results – Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Women’s Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Middleweight: Dricus du Plessis vs. Anthony Hernandez

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

UFC 273 Results – Early Preliminary Card (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Bantamweight: Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Women’s Strawweight: Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

