UFC 273 impromptu press conference face-off between Alexander Volkanovski and The Korean Zombie | Video

Following Thursday’s UFC 273 Pre-fight Press Conference in Jacksonville, Fla., main event fighters Alexander Volkanovski and ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung faced off.

UFC 273 takes place on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features two championship bouts. Aljamain Sterling and interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan rematch in a title unification bout in the fight card’s co-main event while featherweight champion Volkanovski puts his title on the line against Jung in the featured fight.

