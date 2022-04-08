UFC 273 Embedded, Episode 4: ‘He was very small’

On the fourth episode of UFC 273 Embedded, Gilbert Burns wraps up his training camp. Champion Aljamain Sterling flies to Florida. Khamzat Chimaev focuses on his win. ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung has Christmas in April. Athletes including Petr Yan and Alexander Volkanovski do photo shoots and interviews.

UFC 273 takes place on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features two championship bouts. Bantamweight champion Sterling and interim champion Yan rematch in a title unification match in the fight card’s co-main event while featherweight champion Volkanovski puts his title on the line against Jung in the featured bout.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

