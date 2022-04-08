HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 273 impromptu press conference face-off between Alexander Volkanovski and The Korean Zombie | Video

featuredUFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie Pre-fight Press Conference Video

featuredAljamain Sterling unfazed by Petr Yan pre-fight death threats ‘I’ll give you my room number’

Alexander Volkanovski

featuredAlexander Volkanovski thinks match-up with Korean Zombie is a ‘legacy fight’

UFC 273 Embedded, Episode 4: ‘He was very small’

April 8, 2022
NoNo Comments

On the fourth episode of UFC 273 Embedded, Gilbert Burns wraps up his training camp. Champion Aljamain Sterling flies to Florida. Khamzat Chimaev focuses on his win. ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung has Christmas in April. Athletes including Petr Yan and Alexander Volkanovski do photo shoots and interviews.

UFC 273 takes place on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features two championship bouts. Bantamweight champion Sterling and interim champion Yan rematch in a title unification match in the fight card’s co-main event while featherweight champion Volkanovski puts his title on the line against Jung in the featured bout.

UFC 273 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘We’ve come to take over this city’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 273 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘I’ll be very disappointed if I don’t get the finish’

UFC 273 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘I can’t wait to remind the world who I am’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA