UFC 273 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘We’ve come to take over this city’

On the third episode of UFC 273 Embedded, champ Aljamain Sterling shows his old stomping grounds. Gilbert Burns gets coached from Brazil. ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung embraces fight week. Champ Alexander Volkanovski admires steaks, and Khamzat Chimaev arrives with teammate Darren Till.

UFC 273 takes place on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features two championship bouts. Sterling and interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan rematch in a title unification match in the fight card’s co-main event while featherweight champion Volkanovski puts his title on the line against Jung in the featured bout.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

