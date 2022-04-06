UFC 273 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘I’ll be very disappointed if I don’t get the finish’

On the second episode of UFC 273 Embedded, champ Alexander Volkanovski explores the Deep South. ‘The Korean Zombie,’ Chan Sung Jung, enjoys a home-cooked meal. Petr Yan has a night out with his team, and champion Aljamain Sterling studies his own fight film.

UFC 273 takes place on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features two championship bouts. Sterling and Yan rematch in a title unification match in the fight card’s main event while featherweight champion Volkanovski puts his title on the line against Jung in the co-featured bout.

