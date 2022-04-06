HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredHenry Cejudo criticizes Conor McGregor training after seeing footage… again

Casey O'Neill Julianna Pena Ronda Rousey

featuredCasey O’Neill blasts Julianna Pena for Ronda Rousey comments ￼￼

Petr Yan after UFC 259

featuredPetr Yan: After Saturday, ‘this clown’ Aljamain Sterling ‘will be forgotten’

Julianna Pena

featuredJulianna Peña thinks ‘sell out’ Ronda Rousey is a ‘joke’

UFC 273 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘I’ll be very disappointed if I don’t get the finish’

April 6, 2022
NoNo Comments

On the second episode of UFC 273 Embedded, champ Alexander Volkanovski explores the Deep South. ‘The Korean Zombie,’ Chan Sung Jung, enjoys a home-cooked meal. Petr Yan has a night out with his team, and champion Aljamain Sterling studies his own fight film.

UFC 273 takes place on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features two championship bouts. Sterling and Yan rematch in a title unification match in the fight card’s main event while featherweight champion Volkanovski puts his title on the line against Jung in the co-featured bout.

UFC 273 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘I can’t wait to remind the world who I am’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Petr Yan: After Saturday, ‘this clown’ Aljamain Sterling ‘will be forgotten’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA