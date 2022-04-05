UFC 273 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘I can’t wait to remind the world who I am’

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling looks for an emphatic win, as does interim champ Petr Yan, and ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung trains with Henry Cejudo. Champ Alexander Volkanovski readies for a fun fight.

UFC 273 takes place on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features two championship bouts. Sterling and Yan rematch in a title unification match in the fight card’s main event while featherweight champion Volkanovski puts his title on the line against Jung in the co-featured bout.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

