UFC 273 Countdown Video: Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 273 Countdown previews welterweight rising star Khamzat Chimaev‘s matchup with former title challenger Gilbert Burns. See these athletes train and prepare for their bouts on Saturday, April 9.

UFC 273 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features two world title bouts. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line in the fight card’s main event against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling rematches former titleholder Petr Yan.

Kelvin Gastelum out of UFC 273, releases statement

(Video Courtesy of UFC)