HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kelvin Gastelum UFC on ESPN+ 30 on Fight Island

featuredKelvin Gastelum out of UFC 273, releases statement

featuredBen Rothwell released from UFC, Alexander Gustafsson fight scrapped

Stephan Bonnar - UFC 139

featuredUFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar loses everything in house fire

Joe Rogan - podcast

featuredJoe Rogan says he would quit his podcast if he had to ‘walk on egg shells’

UFC 273 Countdown Video: Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

April 3, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC 273 Countdown previews welterweight rising star Khamzat Chimaev‘s matchup with former title challenger Gilbert Burns. See these athletes train and prepare for their bouts on Saturday, April 9.

UFC 273 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features two world title bouts. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line in the fight card’s main event against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling rematches former titleholder Petr Yan.

Kelvin Gastelum out of UFC 273, releases statement

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA