UFC 273 Countdown Video: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

UFC 273 Countdown previews Alexander Volkanovski’s defense of his featherweight belt against The ‘Korean Zombie,’ Chan Sung Jung. See these athletes train and prepare for their bouts on Saturday, April 9.

UFC 273 takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features a second world title bout in the co-main event. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former titleholder Petr Yan meet in a rematch.

UFC 273 Countdown Video: Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 273 Countdown Video: Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev