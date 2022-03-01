UFC 272 live results: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

UFC 272 live results begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 5, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC 272 live results section. Then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

Former friends turned bitter rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal square off in the UFC 272 main event.

Schedule for UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal start times

UFC 272 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

UFC 272 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPN

ESPN+ and ESPN UFC 272 early prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 272 live results

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal takes place on Saturday, March 5, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were once friends and teammates. Now, they are bitter rivals with a blood feud. There’s more than a personal score to settle, however. Covington sits as the No. 1 ranked welterweight in the UFC. Masvidal is ranked No. 6. Both men have two losses to current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. An impressive victory keeps the winner in the title picture, while a loss would be devastating.

Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos was slated to face Rafael Fiziev in the UFC 272 co-main event. Fiziev, however, had to withdraw from the bout after testing positive for COVID-19.

UFC 272 Results – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event – Welterweight: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal Co-Main Event – Lightweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev — Fiziev tested positive for COVID-19

Rafael dos Anjos vs. — Fiziev tested positive for COVID-19 Featherweight: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Heavyweight: Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

UFC 272 Results – Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN)

Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Women’s Flyweight: Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

UFC 272 Results – Early Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Featherweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. Ľudovít Klein

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

