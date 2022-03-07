UFC 272 highlights: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 7, 2022
Watch the UFC 272 highlights and recap from the welterweight grudge match between former teammates Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The fight took place on Saturday, March 5, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 272 results

UFC 272 Results – Main Card

  • Main Event – Welterweight: Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45)
  • Co-Main Event – Lightweight: Rafael dos Anjos defeated Renato Moicano via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-44, 50-44)
  • Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell defeated Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)
  • Welterweight: Kevin Holland defeated Alex Oliveira via TKO, Round 2 – 0:38
  • Heavyweight: Sergey Spivak defeated Greg Hardy via TKO, Round 1 – 2:16

UFC 272 Results – Preliminary Card

  • Lightweight: Jalin Turner defeated Jamie Mullarkey TKO, Round 2 – 0:46
  • Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez defeated Yan Xiaonan via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
  • Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29-27, 27-29, 29-27)
  • Women’s Flyweight: Maryna Moroz defeated Mariya Agapova via submission (head and arm choke), Round 2 – 3:27

UFC 272 Results – Early Preliminary Card

  • Featherweight: Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Brian Kelleher via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:15
  • Flyweight: Tim Elliott defeated Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Lightweight: Ludovit Klein defeated Devonte Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby defeated Michał Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

UFC 272 bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal
  • Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland
  • Performance of the Night: Maryna Moroz

