UFC 272 Embedded, Episode 4: ‘When the mouthpiece comes in, chaos comes out’

On the fourth episode of UFC 272 Embedded, Colby Covington connects with UFC champ Amanda Nunes; Jorge Masvidal chills at the UFC PI. Renato Moicano jumps at an opportunity. Bryce Mitchell enjoys the fight week experience. UFC 272 is on Saturday, March 5.

UFC 272 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a welterweight bout between top contender Colby Covington and his former teammate and training partner Jorge Masvidal.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

