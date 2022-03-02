UFC 272 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘You’re a living dead man’

On the third episode of UFC 272 Embedded, Colby Covington stays high energy in interviews and training. Rafael dos Anjos adjusts to a new opponent in a new weight class. Bryce Mitchell and Edson Barboza head to Vegas; Jorge Masvidal checks in for fight week. UFC 272 is on Saturday, March 5.

UFC 272 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a welterweight bout between top contender Colby Covington and his former teammate and training partner Jorge Masvidal.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

