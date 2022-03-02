HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jorge Masvidal

featuredJorge Masvidal inks lucrative new UFC deal ahead of UFC 272

featuredRonda Rousey tweets support for Cain Velasquez: ‘I would have done the same thing’

featuredJunior dos Santos sends his support to Cain Velasquez: ‘May justice be done’

featuredUFC 272: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal Press Conference Face-off Video

UFC 272 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘You’re a living dead man’

March 2, 2022
NoNo Comments

On the third episode of UFC 272 Embedded, Colby Covington stays high energy in interviews and training. Rafael dos Anjos adjusts to a new opponent in a new weight class. Bryce Mitchell and Edson Barboza head to Vegas; Jorge Masvidal checks in for fight week. UFC 272 is on Saturday, March 5.

UFC 272 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a welterweight bout between top contender Colby Covington and his former teammate and training partner Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 272 Embedded, Episode 2: Colby Covington gives tour of event week home

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 272 Embedded, Episode 1: Colby Covington calls Jorge Masvidal a ‘criminal’ and ‘thug’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya best Robert Whittaker in rematch

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA