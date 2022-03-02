HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 272 Embedded, Episode 2: Colby Covington gives tour of event week home

March 2, 2022
On the second episode of UFC 272 Embedded, Bryce Mitchell trains with his father figure; Rafael dos Anjos with his spider son. Colby Covington offers a tour of his temporary home. Jorge Masvidal grapples at the UFC PI. UFC 272 is on Saturday, March 5.

UFC 272 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a welterweight bout between top contender Colby Covington and his former teammate and training partner Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 272 Embedded, Episode 1: Colby Covington calls Jorge Masvidal a ‘criminal’ and ‘thug’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya best Robert Whittaker in rematch

